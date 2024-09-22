Suspect arrested after Brooklyn Park shooting seriously injures 1

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in the north metro arrested someone Saturday evening for shooting another person and seriously injuring them.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North around 6:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a victim with a serious gunshot wound upon their arrival and immediately rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital for care where their condition is unknown,

Officers were quickly able to locate a suspect and arrested them. During the arrest, police say officers recovered a firearm.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.