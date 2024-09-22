Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after Brooklyn Park shooting seriously injures 1

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024 01:46

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in the north metro arrested someone Saturday evening for shooting another person and seriously injuring them.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North around 6:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a victim with a serious gunshot wound upon their arrival and immediately rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital for care where their condition is unknown,

Officers were quickly able to locate a suspect and arrested them. During the arrest, police say officers recovered a firearm.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.