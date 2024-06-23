Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park officers shoot armed man amid baby death investigation, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say officers shot an armed man overnight in Brooklyn Park amid an investigation into a baby's death.

Officers were called to a home on Queens Gardens North near Noble and Prestwick parkways just before 4 a.m. following a 911 report of a 7-month-old infant who wasn't breathing, according to police.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say about 45 minutes later, officers at the scene investigating "encountered an adult male with a gun." An officer shot the man, who was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

The officers captured video of the encounter with their body cameras, police say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota State Patrol are leading the investigation.

