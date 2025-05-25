Brooklyn Park police asks public for help in locating missing vulnerable woman

The Brooklyn Park police is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing vulnerable 27-year-old woman.

Brooklyn Park Police Department

According to a report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Quincy Dawn Grant was last seen on Saturday, leaving her group home near Scott Avenue North in Brooklyn Park at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Grant is reported to have been wearing a gray tank top, tye-dye sweatshorts and black shoes.

Police say the last confirmed sighting of Grant is at the Family Dollar near Brookdale Drive and Yates in Brooklyn Park at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Grant is considered a vulnerable adult without her medication and there is concern for her mental health, officials say.

If you have seen Grant or have any information about her whereabouts, police urge you to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763)-493-8222.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.