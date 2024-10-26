Brooklyn Park police investigating domestic stabbing
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a domestic stabbing that took place overnight Saturday.
Police say they responded to the 7400 block of 72nd Avenue North on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times by his fiancée. She then fled the scene.
Police were able to find the fiancée and take her into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.