Brooklyn Park police investigating domestic stabbing

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a domestic stabbing that took place overnight Saturday.

Police say they responded to the 7400 block of 72nd Avenue North on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times by his fiancée. She then fled the scene.

Police were able to find the fiancée and take her into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

