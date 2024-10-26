Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Park police investigating domestic stabbing

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Man stabbed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning
Man stabbed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday morning 00:23

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a domestic stabbing that took place overnight Saturday.

Police say they responded to the 7400 block of 72nd Avenue North on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed multiple times by his fiancée. She then fled the scene. 

Police were able to find the fiancée and take her into custody. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One
dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.