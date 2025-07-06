Watch CBS News
Missing 18-year-old last seen in Brooklyn Park, believed to be heading to Minneapolis

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing teen they say may be heading to Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 18-year-old Melania Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. She had been wearing a white T-shirt, white and black shoes, and a black backpack.

Jones is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to the BCA. She has black hair and brown eyes.

melania-jones.jpg
Melania Jones, 18, was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 5, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

Two other teens were also reported missing in Brooklyn Park over the weekend: 17-year-old Carissa Lindstrom and 15-year-old Makayla Makor.

