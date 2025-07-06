Brooklyn Park police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen Saturday

Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says Makayla Makor was last seen on Saturday, leaving the 7300 block of Douglas Drive North. She was wearing a long black dress and pink Crocs.

Makayla Makor, 15, was last seen on July 5, 2025, leaving the 7300 block of Douglas Drive North in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Brooklyn Park Police Department

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes Makor as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Makor is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222 or call 911.

Two other teens were also reported missing in Brooklyn Park over the weekend: 17-year-old Carissa Lindstrom and 18-year-old Melania Jones.