Brooklyn Park police seek help finding endangered missing 17-year-old girl

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered missing 17-year-old girl.

Carissa Rose Lindstrom was last seen leaving on foot from the 6900 block of Brunswick Avenue North in Brooklyn Park on Friday around 3 p.m., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials describe Lindstrom as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing glasses, gray sweatpants, a blue sweater and carrying a brown book bag when last seen.

Carissa Lindstrom, 17. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information about Lindstrom is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

