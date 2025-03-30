NTSB believes only one person on board plane that crashed in Minneapolis suburb

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene of a plane crash in the north Twin Cities metro that killed at least one person over the weekend.

The crash occurred at around 12:20 p.m. CT Saturday, the FAA reported. The agency says preliminary information indicates only one person was on board at the time of the crash.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said it does not know when the pilot's identification will be made public.

The plane, a Socata TBM 700, had departed Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport when the crash occurred, the FAA said. An official for the NTSB added that the plane's complete itinerary is still under investigation.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said during a news conference on Sunday that one person had been inside the home when the plane crashed into it. They were not injured and were able to evacuate safely.

A neighboring home experienced minor damage to the siding and yard, according to the fire department. The home the plane crashed into is considered a complete loss.

The NTSB has a team of investigators on scene who are processing and documenting the aircraft. Officials plan to recover the plane Sunday afternoon and take it to a secure location for further investigation.

"We're taking a look into other aspects as the investigation proceeds — all other aspects that may have affected the operations, such as the weather, such as the background experience of the pilot, the status of the aircraft, maintenance on the aircraft — all of those will be taken into account as the investigation proceeds," NTSB aviation accident investigator Tim Sorensen said.

Sorensen added that a preliminary report will be issued on the crash within the next two weeks.

The NTSB said it will not be releasing any identities of those involved in the crash and will leave the decision up to the medical examiner's office.