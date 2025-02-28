With 63 animal attacks reported in 2024, Brooklyn Park aims to change pet ordinance

Brooklyn Park ordinance looks to help prevent dog attacks

Leaders in a Twin Cities community are taking urgent action after a series of alarming dog attacks, and that starts with how many pets residents can have.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department requested the change to the animal ordinance to align with the changes at Pets Under Police Security (PUPS), the facility where lost and stray animals are taken.

The current ordinance states residents can only have three animals older than 6 months old inside a home. The proposed change would remove the age clause. Changes would also impact owners of animals found roaming. If they are not microchipped, they will be chipped at the owner's expense before they're released.

Animal attacks in the city peaked at 63 last year, more than double from 2019. And animal-related citations skyrocketed from four to 102.

During a City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Hollies Winston said he agreed with the changes and updated approach. The Council passed the proposed amendment on its first reading.

Last year's victims include two children who were attacked just days apart in late July. Covil Allen, 3, died from his injuries.

His parents, Natasha Kerrick and Chuck Allen, are now trying to navigate life without him.

Covil Allen's photo on display inside the Brooklyn Park Police Department. WCCO

"I can't think of anything harder than the last seven months," Kerrick said. "We'd give anything to have him."

His parents say he was attacked by two dogs during a visit to a Brooklyn Park home to buy a puppy. Police said they shot both dogs involved in the attack. One dog died at the scene and the other was later euthanized.

Covil Allen's photo is now front and center at the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

"His death was very impactful to them, not something they will forget," said Inspector Matte Rabe.

Four days after Covil Allen was killed, 7-year-old Yamah Yekeku was attacked, suffering minor injuries.

"She's afraid of animals. She don't even want to see animals," said Mary Innis, Yekeku's mother.

Both families say the change is crucial.

"It's a step forward, but I mean, way more needs to be done," Natasha Kerrick said.

Rabe hopes the change will also help with identifying the owners of stray animals and reducing the number of animals in a residence — ultimately reducing animal-related concerns, crack down on backyard breeding and keep the community safe.

"We don't want animals to be bred and locked up in cages, but also we want people to be safe," he said.