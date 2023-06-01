Brooklyn Park boy charged in connection to fatal Memorial Day shooting in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man on Memorial Day.

The 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park is charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of possessing an assault weapon under the age of 18.

Robbinsdale police were called Monday to the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North just after 1 p.m. They found the victim, who "had no pulse and no respirations."

Charging documents say that doctors estimate the victim experienced a severe anoxic brain injury due to prolonged CPR and a massive hemorrhage. He also suffered from spinal fractures.

Police say they were informed Thursday afternoon that the victim died at the hospital.

After a short chase, officers from both Robbinsdale and neighboring Crystal tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested two youths the same day.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers say they found a single round of 9mm ammunition, an extended magazine, a 9mm magazine and a black 9mm handgun.

Officers also say they found a spent 9mm shell casing inside the sweatshirt pocket of the driver.

Another person involved in the incident told police he helped facilitate an exchange of guns between the victim and the suspect. At some point during the exchange, the two had a disagreement. The victim allegedly attempted to place the suspect, who was holding a gun, in a headlock. The suspect then fired two rounds at the victim before he and the witness fled the scene.

WCCO does not typically name defendants unless they are charged as an adult.