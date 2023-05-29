2 youths detained after 18-year-old shot in Robbinsdale, police report

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are reporting a shooting that happened along the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

Police say that two youths were taken into custody after the shooting, which happened Monday afternoon.

The victim was last listed in critical condition. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: 2 arrested after "traffic altercation" leads to assault in Brooklyn Park, police say

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.