Troubled north Minneapolis intersection on the mend; no incidents reported in 8 months

MINNEAPOLIS -- Law enforcement leaders say their plan to reduce crime at a notorious corner of north Minneapolis is working.

The intersection of Broadway and Lyndale, home to Merwin Liquor and Winner Gas Station, is known for violent crime, drugs, and death.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara visited the troubled corner his first time in the city.

"Knowing there were just four people shot here, it felt like what is going on?" he said. "How is this acceptable?"

Last fall, Attorney General Keith Ellison began investigating whether Merwin and Winner were liable for what was happening on their doorsteps.

Eight months later, he says there hasn't been a single incident since the state threatened to sue.

Calls for police service there plummeted this winter compared to last.

"This corner is a corner I feel comfortable allowing my loved ones to walk up to now, and I think we should mark that," Ellison said.

Police say they've added more patrols to the corner.

Another major change came when the nonprofit, We Push For Peace, took over Merwin's management.

"Drug sales, shootings, none of those things happen over here anymore due to our consistency, our caring, our respecting the young men that used to be out here," said Tray Pollard with We Push For Peace.

The organization offers employment and housing opportunities to people in the neighborhood, and it's also buying the liquor store to keep up this work indefinitely.

"We're making a difference not just clearing out a problem but also being in the position to provide the services that these young men and women so desire," Pollard said.

But the community groups, police, and political and religious leaders know heading into summer isn't a time to rest on their laurels.

"We're going to shift from litigation, [being] ready to litigate, to monitoring and if something else happens we'll be back on top of this," Ellison said.

Some community members expressed concern at a meeting Thursday that the criminal activity has simply moved elsewhere.

City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said he hopes the work at Broadway and Lyndale can act as a model for other troubled intersections.