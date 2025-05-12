Wildfire prompts evacuations near Brimson in northeastern Minnesota

Crews in northeastern Minnesota are battling a wildfire that has grown to hundreds of acres.

As of Sunday night, the size of the fire near Brimson, Minnesota, was about 750 acres, according to Minnesota Incident Command System. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service "are using full suppression tactics," MNICS said.

Minnesota DNR

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The fire first broke out Saturday afternoon in Ault Township, about 40 miles north of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

"Initial information is a number of cabins, garages and other structures have been affected," the sheriff's office said. "There are no known injuries to any people at this time."

Several dozen residents were evacuated due to the fire.

Nearly the entire state of Minnesota is under a red flag warning on Monday for elevated fire risk conditions. A similar warning was in place on Sunday. An air quality alert due to ozone pollution is also affecting much of the state.