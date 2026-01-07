Brian Pippitt, exonerated in 1998 murder case, released from prison

Brian Pippitt, who had his sentence commuted after two and a half decades in prison, has been released from prison.

Pippitt, 63, was serving a life sentence for the 1998 killing of 84-year-old Evelyn Malin. He has maintained his innocence for a quarter century.

In 2024, the Minnesota Conviction Review Board said he should be exonerated. In a 400-page report, the board said that two men who provided key testimony that led to Pippitt's conviction recanted their stories.

"The fact that I'm innocent of this crime and the fact that the truth would surface has kept me going through the years," Pippitt said when his sentence was commuted in September.

His attorneys say they will continue to fight for Pippitt and make sure he receives a full pardon.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 24, 2025.