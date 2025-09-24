Brian Pippitt sentence commuted from homicide two decades ago

Brian Pippitt gets life sentence commuted after nearly 30 years

For two and a half decades, Brian Pippitt has maintained his innocence, and on Wednesday his sentence was commuted.

"I would like to make it perfectly clear that I am innocent," said Pippitt.

"One hour ago, Mr. had a life sentence Pippitt. Mr. Pippitt is now moments away from a commutation that will have him home by the New Year," said Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday.

Minnesota's Board of Pardon's commuted Pippitt's life sentence for the 1998 murder of 84-year-old Evelyn Malin. Malin was murdered at her Aitkin County home.

Pippitt's attorneys say there were concerns about the case from the start.

"There was no forensic evidence. There was no physical evidence," said Jim Cousins, attorney for Centurion Ministries Organization. "Both of those witnesses have now recanted under oath."

"The fact that I'm innocent of this crime and the fact that the truth would surface has kept me going through the years," said Pippitt.

The 63-year-old is now getting ready to head home.

"It's been a long time. We've been just waiting for this day to come," said Lindsay Misquadace, Pippitt's niece.