Breakaway Music Festival to bring top EDM acts to Minnesota in June

The second year of the Breakaway Music Festival in St. Paul will bring some big-name electronic artists to Minnesota's capital.

The event will be held at Allianz Field on June 6 and 7. The lineup, announced Thursday, includes headliners John Summit, Tiesto and Alison Wonderland. Further down the bill are acts such as Mary Droppinz, Kream and Hol!.

Breakaway has not yet announced an exact schedule, but each day's lineup will go from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are not yet for sale to the general public, but will start at $134 for the 18+ event.

Breakaway is a touring festival with dates in 11 other states this year, including Texas, California, Michigan, Alabama and more.

St. Paul's Harriet Island will play host to another major music festival this summer. The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will bring Hozier, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and a slew of other acts to the shores of the Mississippi River in July.