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Brad Paisley to perform at 2026 Minnesota State Fair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Country music star Brad Paisley will be bringing his talents to the Grandstand at this year's Minnesota State Fair.

Paisley, along with special guest Avery Anna, will take to the stage on Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, with prices ranging between $52 to $113.75.

Paisley has won several awards, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. 

The Big 98's Friendsgiving
Brad Paisley performs during The Big 98's Friendsgiving at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

In 2008, Paisley became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. Last year, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

This year's Grandstand acts also include TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, En VogueRod Stewart"Weird" Al Yankovic and Bonnie RaittPre-fair discount admission tickets are also still available.

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