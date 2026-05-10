Man pleads guilty to murder in Boom Island Park mass shooting that killed 1, injured 5

A 23-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to his role in a deadly mass shooting at Boom Island Park last June.

Court documents filed on Friday show Marquez Hill Turnipseed pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder - drive-by shooting. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.

Hill Turnipseed is one of two men charged with murder in the June 1, 2025, shooting. Zyree Porter, 24, is facing five counts of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation and one count of second-degree murder. Two other men, Davion Lazarick Gaines and Chavez Mastin-Wilson, are facing weapons charges in connection with the incident that killed one woman and injured five men.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said reports of gunfire first came in at about 9:30 p.m. on June 1, with his officers and Minneapolis Park Police officers arriving to find a "very chaotic scene," involving at least 100 people.

According to the document, Hill Turnipseed admitted to investigators that he came to the park to assist fellow Low End gang members in attacking an opposing gang member.

The complaint states Hill Turnipseed was in a Challenger when someone got out and was chased and shot. Surveillance footage showed the vehicle leave before returning to Boom Island Park, according to the document.

Witnesses reported the Challenger circled the parking lot of Boom Island Park, with the passenger shooting into the crowd multiple times. Investigators later identified the shooter as Hill Turnipseed.

The complaint says Hill Turnipseed told investigators he used a .40 caliber gun and fired at "several different groups" and "emptied two clips of ammunition," because "he was angry his friend had been shot."

Investigators later located the vehicle in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

According to the complaint, investigators found a live .40 caliber round and a .40 caliber shell casing in the suspect's car. Ballistics testing showed the .40 caliber casing was fired from the same gun that fired the .40 caliber casings near the scene, according to court documents.

Investigators also recovered a bullet from a victim's body and determined it was consistent with the .40 caliber class, said the complaint.

Note: The video above originally aired on July 10, 2025.