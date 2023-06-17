Boil water advisory issued for Amery, Wis. due to E. coli

AMERY, Wis. -- Officials in the western Wisconsin city of Amery have issued a precautionary boil water advisory after E. coli bacteria were detected in the drinking water.

The city said the bacteria were detected in a routine water sample collected Wednesday.

"Water supplied by our system should not be used for drinking, cooking, food preparation and making ice, dishwashing, and personal hygiene needs (e.g. oral hygiene) where water enters your body," the city said.

READ MORE: How to protect yourself, and Minnesota's lakes, as water-borne illnesses shut down more beaches

Any water used for the above purposes should be boiled first, or bottled water should be used.

"The city will be switching the lab company used due to improper procedures at the lab," officials said.