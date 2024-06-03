Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of second canoeist recovered from Boundary Waters after two-week search

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 2, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 2, 2024 01:11

BOUNDARY WATERS, Minn. —  The body of a canoeist who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was recovered Monday morning west of Curtain Falls.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it recovered the body of 40-year-old Reis Grams, of Lino Lakes, after more than two weeks of searching.

Authorities found the body of 41-year-old Jesse Haugen, of Cambridge, just days earlier near Curtain Falls.

Officials with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office say two canoes went over the falls. Two people — one of whom was badly injured — were rescued from the area, which is near the Canadian border.

Between eight and 12 people were on the ground at a base camp, utilizing boats, canoes, drones and K-9 teams to search the area.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 6:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.