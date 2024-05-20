Watch CBS News
Search continues for 2 missing canoeists in northeastern Minnesota, parts of Boundary Waters closed

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024 02:13

DULUTH, Minn. — Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota have been temporarily closed as a search for two missing canoeists continues. 

On Sunday, officials with the Superior National Forest announced an emergency closure order due to search and rescue efforts on Iron Lake. 

The closed areas include land and water in St. Louis County, including Iron Lake, the LaCroix-Bottle portage and LaCroix-Iron portage, and Crooked Lake west of Sunday Bay. 

Restrictions went into effect Monday and will remain in effect until Wednesday. 

bwcaw-closure.png
Superior National Forest

2 canoeists missing after going over a waterfall 

Officials with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office say they received a report early Saturday evening of a water emergency on Iron Lake. The caller reported that two canoes had gone over Curtain Falls during the incident. 

Two canoeists went missing and another person in the party was badly injured. A helicopter with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was dispatched to the scene and extracted the injured victim as well as another person who was not injured. 

According to the sheriff's office, the injured victim was taken to Essentia Duluth where they are expected to survive. 

The following day, search efforts resumed and another person who was involved in the group, but not involved in the incident, was flown out of the area. 

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is leading the search for the two missing canoeists. Assisting agencies include the DNR, North Air Care, Minnesota Air Rescue Team and Virginia Fire Department. 

Earlier in May, the body of a 62-year-old Duluth man was recovered after the report of a capsized canoe. Officials say that they found a life jacket on the scene but that the victim was not wearing it. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is the digital manager at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:14 AM CDT

First published on May 20, 2024 / 9:14 AM CDT

