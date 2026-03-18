Bob Motzko out as Gopher men's ice hockey coach, sources say

Bob Motzko, who led the University of Minnesota men's hockey team for eight seasons, will not return next season.

The university says it was a mutual decision to part ways.

The Gophers are coming off their first season with a losing record under Motzko. Though in his first seven seasons, he registered a 161-82-21 (.650) record, this year the Gophers were 11-22-3 (.347) and 7-15-2 (.333) in Big Ten play.

He took the team to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Four appearances in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, ending as the runner-up in 2023.

The university has yet to officially announce Motzko's departure.

On Tuesday, the university said it had parted ways with women's hockey coach Brad Frost.

"Brad is a great coach and an even better person, which is why today is extremely difficult. This decision was made after a review of the program on and off the ice. We expect to contend at the highest level in every aspect of women's college hockey, and right now we are not doing that," Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said.

The women's ice hockey team ended their season with a loss to Northeastern University in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.