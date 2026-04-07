Bob Dylan to perform at Shakopee's new outdoor music venue on July 6

Minnesota's own Bob Dylan will return to the Twin Cities to play a show at the new Mystic Lake Amphitheater this summer.

Tickets for the July 6 show aren't yet on sale. The presale opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. and the general sale will go live on Friday at 10 a.m.

Dylan will be joined by Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio.

The 84-year-old Dylan — who was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in Hibbing — kicked off his 2026 tour in March. Last year he played at Minneapolis' Huntington Bank Stadium for the 40th year of Farm Aid, a festival he helped inspire.

The 19,000-seat Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, is set to become the state's largest outdoor music venue. It'll open this summer with a slate of 30 events, with Machine Gun Kelly scheduled to perform on June 22.

Minneapolis-based Swervo Development Corporation is building the amphitheater on 37 acres of land purchased from Canterbury Park, and promised visitors "breathtaking 360-degree views of the Minnesota River Valley," along with "expansive hangout spaces both indoors and outside" and "full season packages in luxury suites and boxes."