Boat factory employee charged for firing gun at coworker

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing his gun at a coworker at an Otter Tail County boat factory on Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says David Gadsden had already been subdued by other employees at the plant by the time they arrived, and no one was injured in the incident.

Gadsden was charged on Friday with attempted second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, dangerous discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Documents say deputies interviewed an employee, who said he had a question about how to complete his job and asked Gadsden for help. Gadsden, however, yelled at the employee, who decided to go ask someone else for assistance.

The employee returned later and asked Gadsden, who had become quite frustrated, what was wrong.

Then Gadsden allegedly pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and charged the gun. He moved towards the employee, who started to back away from his work area and down a pathway, documents say.

The employee pushed a cart in the pathway and moved towards the exit door. That's when Gadsden fired a shot at him, the criminal complaint says. He fired a second round once the employee was outside of the building.

The employee had a large six-inch hole in his shirt, but was not injured.

Gadsden is in custody. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, documents say. His next court date is Feb. 27.