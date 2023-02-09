Employees restrain active shooter at boat factory in Otter Tail County

Employees at boat factory in New York Mills restrain active shooter

Employees at boat factory in New York Mills restrain active shooter

Employees at boat factory in New York Mills restrain active shooter

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- Employees at the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills restrained an active shooter Thursday morning.

Deputies at the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to the plant at roughly 7:20 a.m. By the time they arrived, workers at the factory had already restrained the suspect, authorities say.

CBS

The suspect is in custody, and no one was injured.

Authorities did not say if the person was an employee of the plant, or if any shots were fired. The sheriff's office said more information would be released later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more details.