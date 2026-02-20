Birkebeiner track is holding up despite recent warm weather, organizer says

Excitement is in the air in northern Wisconsin with the 52nd annual American Birkebeiner underway.

"After a week of 50s and rain, no one thought it possible there was over a foot of standing water on Lake Hayward," said Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

That warmth forced organizers to make a few changes earlier in the week, but Popp says they're ready for Saturday's 50 and 53 kilometer big races. The track, he said, is holding up amazingly well.

"You know, I have to give a huge hat tip to our groomers and trail crew," he said. "For them to bring this full circle in such a short period of time, to get so many people safely out on the course, super excited to see it all come together."

The Birkebeiner is no stranger to making changes. It's the third straight year mother nature has forced them to adjust their plans because of either warmth or lack of senow.

"It really is frustrating to have so many weather challenges. But at the end of the day, I think we all realize that coming together to celebrate again, being active outdoors is important," Popp said.

Thousands of participants of all ages come from 49 states and 25 countries for the Birkebeiner.

"I feel like it becomes more exciting and it gives me more effort to push on because there's all these people cheering me on," said Wesley Case, a Junior Berkie Skier.