Bethel University running back is "the man on the field"

Taye Manns has quickly become the man in the Bethel backfield.

"Probably started [him] at the bottom of the depth chart, as we should when you're a freshman," said Bethel head football coach Mike McElroy. "He just earned it."

McElroy has a lot of options at running back. But Manns, as just a true freshman, won the top job, and has run with it. Through five games, he has seven touchdowns and is averaging 112 yards a game.

"I didn't think I was gonna play that much my first year," said Manns. "I knew I would probably play a little bit. But I wasn't expecting this much."

"It feels amazing. All my friends and family back home told me you're good enough, you can play. So, it feels pretty good."

It's not just friends and family that are recognizing.

"Baller. Plain and simple," said Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham. He's a really good kid. Every time I've had interactions with him he's been super respectful. Humble kid."

Ham is along for the ride. Both he and Manns are former star running backs at Duluth Denfeld High School.

"Super impressive. I'm not surprised by any means," said Ham. "The dude did it at Denfeld. It was just a couple nights ago, I was thinking about him, and I was like 'let me look up his stats.' And I said 'this kid is truly ballin'."

Manns has been going to Ham's camps since middle school. When you're coming up, playing that position, from that place, you need not look far for inspiration. Ham played division 2 football at Augustana before the NFL. Manns is D3.

"He's a good guy. I like talking to him," said Manns. "I look up to him a little bit since he came from Denfeld. Just that he made it to the league, off Denfeld. So, hopefully I can do the same."

"Everything will work out the way that God has it planned," said Ham. "Just go out there, have fun. Enjoy college football. No matter what level you play at, it's an absolute blessing to play beyond high school."