Best Christmas Ever (BCE) serves families who have fallen upon tough times, through no fault of their own. BCE partners with local leaders and businesses to bless each BCE family with a custom & unique Best Christmas Ever, tailored to the family situation.

If you'd love to join the movement, click here. There you can watch videos of surprise gift drops, apply to become a captain, and/or become a sponsor for the annual event "The BCE Golf Classic" on September 12th at The Wilds in Prior Lake. To learn about becoming a sponsor to help bless more families, click here.