BCA investigating "use-of-deadly-force incident" in Marshall

MARSHALL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is responding to a "use-of-deadly-force incident" in Marshall Sunday morning.

The BCA gave no details about what agency was involved, whether anyone was injured or what type of force was used. It said it would provide more details once a "preliminary investigation is complete."

The Marshall Police Department said Sunday an officer fatally shot a male who was stabbing a female. The officer was responding to a domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Brussels Court around 2:40 a.m. The department said he first tried a Taser on the male. After the shooting, lifesaving measures were attempted, but the male died at the scene.

Police did not give ages or identities for the male or female. The department said this was not a random attack and there is no threat to the public.

"A loss of life is always incredibly sad and impactful to the family and the community," the department said.

