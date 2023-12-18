Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards responds to model's allegations he paid her to get abortion

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has released a statement after images of text messages surfaced in which he allegedly told a woman who is not his girlfriend to get an abortion.

Edwards released the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

Anthony Edwards Getty Images

The images of the texts, which WCCO has not been able to independently verify, show a conversation between two parties, one of whom is allegedly Edwards. The other is model Paige Jordae, who posted the texts on her Instagram page. In the texts, Jordae sent a picture of a pregnancy test and the other person instructed her to get an abortion. The person also said they would send money.

Jordae posted an Instagram story later showing a receipt for an incoming wire transfer for $100,000.

The allegations and Edwards' response come amid the best start to a season the Timberwolves have had in years. At 19-5, they have the best record in the Western Conference. Edwards is averaging 24.2 points and 5.1 assists a game.

Edwards' current girlfriend, Jeanine Robles, announced on Instagram last week that she is pregnant.

WCCO has reached out to the Timberwolves for comment, along with representatives connected to Edwards.