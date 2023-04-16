Sheriff: 2 deputies, 1 officer shot in Cyrus during arrest

CYRUS, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after two deputies and a police officer were shot Saturday evening in Pope County.

The incident took place in Cyrus, about two and a half hours west of the Twin Cities.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched to a residential address on a domestic call around 7:30 p.m.

During the arrest, one officer from the Starbuck Police Department and two deputies from Pope County were struck by gunfire.

Police say there is no threat to the public at the time.

It is unclear at the time the extent of the officers' injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.