Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: 2 deputies, 1 officer shot in Cyrus during arrest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

3 officers shot in Cyrus
3 officers shot in Cyrus 00:34

CYRUS, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after two deputies and a police officer were shot Saturday evening in Pope County.

The incident took place in Cyrus, about two and a half hours west of the Twin Cities.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched to a residential address on a domestic call around 7:30 p.m.

During the arrest, one officer from the Starbuck Police Department and two deputies from Pope County were struck by gunfire.

Police say there is no threat to the public at the time.

It is unclear at the time the extent of the officers' injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO News for more information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.