Procession brings Pope Co. Deputy Joshua Owen's body back home

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- Following a somber procession Monday morning, the body of Pope County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Owen is back in Glenwood, the community where he lived and served.

Dozens filled the streets of the western Minneota town to welcome Owen home after his body was transported from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.

It was an extremely long procession with nearly every law enforcement agency in the state represented - all there to show support for the family and friends of Owen.

Supporters of Deputy Josh Owen are lined up on top of overpasses along Interstate 94. A long procession of law enforcement is taking his body home. pic.twitter.com/2zHuAbD9r5 — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) April 17, 2023

Owen's parents, wife and son were among those lined up on the sidewalks.

On Sunday, WCCO spoke with Owen's mother Kathy Yarns near the memorial for her son.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet," Yarns said. "I know how much he loved the police chief and the guys he worked with. He just held them in such high regard."

Owen was shot Saturday evening responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, and later died of his injuries at a hospital. A second deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also injured in the shooting.

The gunman was killed.

Deputy Joshua Owen Pope Co. Sheriff's Office

Mueller said a gun was found near the suspect after the shooting, and all officers involved were wearing active body cameras. Deputy Superintendent of Investigations Scott Mueller said footage will be released "at the appropriate time."

Owen was killed on his birthday. He had just turned 44 years old.

The names of the other deputy, officer and suspect have not been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.