Funerals set for fallen Wisconsin officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel

VILLAGE OF CAMERON, Wis. – Shock has turned to grief in two Wisconsin communities following the shooting deaths of two beloved officers.

Emily Breidenbach, 32, was a five-year veteran of the Chetek Police Department. Hunter Scheel, 23, was one of only three full-time officers in the Village of Cameron. According to investigators, they were killed Saturday afternoon in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop.

Scheel had only graduated from the academy last december. Before that, he served six years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, including one tour in Afghanistan. Scheel had also just received a blessing from his girlfriend's parents to propose.

The Village of Cameron dates back to the late 1800s, and village officials say Scheel is its first officer killed in the line of duty.

Jim and Marybell Lenz shared stories of Scheel's friendly patrols down their streets.

Officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach Barron Co. Sheriff's Dept.

"He very well could be a grandson. The same age as my grandchildren, so I look at him and I feel very, very strongly about him," said Marybell Lenz.

All of Cameron conveyed similar feelings Tuesday, with blue ribbons tied around every pole and post. A flashing sign outside the high school made sure students recognize the officers' heroism.

Resident Katheryn Stahl brought along her son Marcus to drop off flowers, so he can also learn the meaning of service.

"The last few days I've been driving down Main Street and just seeing all the ribbons that have been put up, it's just amazing that how you don't know the person, but yet driving through that Main Street and seeing all the bows put up, it just puts an emptiness in your heart and an ache of knowing what has happened," Stahl said.

A community vigil will be held in Cameron Wednesday evening. Visitation for the officers is planned for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cameron High School. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. outside of the school.