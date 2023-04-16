Officials react after 3 law enforcement officers shot in western Minnesota: "We are heartbroken"

CYRUS, Minn. -- Officials across Minnesota are reacting after three law enforcement officers were shot -- one fatally -- in western Minnesota Saturday night.

According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, two of its deputies an a police officer from Starbuck exchanged gunfire with a suspect during an attempted arrest in Cyrus. One of the deputies was hospitalized in critical condition and later died. The other two were injured but will survive. The suspect was also killed.

Gov. Tim Walz said his administration is "in touch with local officials and stands ready to support the community."

Devastating news out of Cyrus. Our prayers are with the family and community of the Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last night.



Representatives Paul Anderson, of Starbuck, and Mary Franson, of Alexandria, issued a joint statement about the shooting.

"We are heartbroken about tonight's incident in Cyrus - this is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our public safety professionals face protecting our communities," the statement said. "Please join us in praying for the families of the officers, the community of Cyrus, the Starbuck Police Department, and the Pope County Sheriff's Office."

Sen. Terry Westrom, of Alexandria, released this statement:

"I am grieved by last night's incident in Cyrus. We lift up in prayer the families, friends, and colleagues of [the deputy] who tragically lost his life and the other two law enforcement officers who were injured. [His] legacy of service to our community will always be honored and remembered. Our law enforcement officers risk their lives for our protection every day and we must never forget the dangers they face in their job."

Attorney General Keith Ellison also reacted to the shootings.

"One officer from Starbuck PD & two deputies from the Pope Co. Sheriff's Office were struck by gunfire. Tragically, [a deputy] lost his life," Ellison said. "We honor him for making the ultimate sacrifice. Our hearts go out to the families, colleagues, and community."