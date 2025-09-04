Former Minneapolis teacher, basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 12 children

Parents of Annunciation shooting victims call for action, and more headlines

A former basketball coach and Minneapolis school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a dozen boys between 2013 and 2021 pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Aaron Hjermstad entered guilty pleas to 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, court records show. All of his victims were under the age of 13.

The Department of Justice says Hjermstad coached many of the children or one of their relatives at Hospitality Youth Development and Harvest Best Academy, and was also a physical education and health teacher at The Mastery School.

Hjermstad is already serving a 12-year sentence for sexually assaulting four boys. Before he was sentenced, he fled the state but was pulled over in December 2021 in Idaho.

When he was pulled over, law enforcement found thousands of videos of him assaulting children, including the 12 victims, and handed the case over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Hjermstad's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 25. If his guilty plea petition is accepted, he'll be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.