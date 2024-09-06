Former teacher, basketball coach indicted for sexually assaulting children

MINNEAPOLIS — A former basketball coach and Minneapolis school teacher was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly assaulting several of his students and players over the course of eight years.

Aaron Hjermstad faces 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration of 12 different victims who were all under the age of 13. The Department of Justice says he coached many of the children or one of their relatives at Hospitality Youth Development and Harvest Best Academy, and was also a physical education and health teacher at The Mastery School.

The assaults happened between 2013 and 2021, the DOJ said.

Hjermstad is already in prison on a 12-year sentence for sexually assaulting four boys, the DOJ said. Before he was sentenced, he fled the state but was pulled over in December of 2021 in Idaho.

When he was pulled over, law enforcement found thousands of videos of him assaulting children, including the 12 victims, and handed the case over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

U.S Department of Justice

"Hjermstad intentionally harmed children who had every right to trust him as their teacher and coach. We will seek lengthy prison sentences to keep children in our community safe," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Each count carries a possible sentence of up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The attorney's office and bureau of criminal apprehension encourage anyone who was a victim of Hjermstad to come forward to ensure victims receive the necessary support and resources.

--

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.