Basilica Block Party organizers announce music festival's end

Organizers of the Basilica Block Party announced Wednesday the two-day music festival is over after a three-decade run.

"For over 25 years, the Basilica Block Party brought together an extraordinary spirit of music and community in the Twin Cities," organizers said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for the fans, the artists, and the support shown for our beloved Basilica. The final Block Party was held in 2024, concluding an incredible run and leaving a lasting legacy in our community."

The block party was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned for a scaled-back event in 2021. It then returned in 2024 following a two-year hiatus, relocating from its usual location at the Basilica of St. Mary on the southwest side of downtown to Boom Island just north of downtown.

Organizers canceled the event once again last year.

The first Basicilia Block Party was held in 1995, and has featured a variety of national and local acts over the years, including Motion City Soundtrack, Gin Blossoms, Soul Asylum, The Wallflowers, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Imagine Dragons and many more.

The festival started as a fundraiser to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, which is currently undergoing a $45 million restoration.