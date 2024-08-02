Watch CBS News
Basilica Block Party makes its return, relocates to Boom Island Park

By John Lauritsen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus, the Basilica Block Party is returning to Minneapolis to a new location on Boom Island.

After the concert was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, it returned for a scaled-back event in 2021. Then organizers took a two-year break before announcing its return. This year it's at Boom Island Park because of construction happening around the Basilica of St. Mary.

With the location change, there is now a ferris wheel and a variety of different food trucks at Boom Island.

Music is still the main attraction: The headliner Friday night is the Goo Goo Dolls, and on Saturday it'll be the Counting Crows. The bands will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. 

"It's a lot of work, but we have a great team of partners and a lot of volunteers that help run this event. We'll have over 400 volunteers on the weekend, helping from wrist banding, selling you beverages, and it's a team effort so we are really excited about that," said Emily Grondahl, Chair of Basilica Block Party.

Doors opened at noon and the first band will begin playing at 12:30 p.m. Due to the heat, there will be water stations around the premises, and concert-goers are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles. Lawn chairs can be used in the general admission area all day.

All proceeds go to restoration of the Basilica. 

