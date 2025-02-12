Basilica Block Party won't be held this year, organizers say

MINNEAPOLIS — Organizers of the Basilica Block Party on Wednesday announced their decision to cancel this year's event.

According to organizers, they will "pause" the event for the year and will be "considering some new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026."

The block party returned last year following a two-year hiatus, relocating from its usual location at the Basilica of St. Mary on the southwest side of downtown to Boom Island just north of downtown. The Goo Goo Dolls and Counting Crows headlined the two-day event.

The block party was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned for a scaled-back event in 2021. Organizers then took a two-year break before announcing its return in 2024.

The event originally kicked off in 1995 and has featured a variety of national and local acts over the years, including Motion City Soundtrack, Gin Blossoms, Soul Asylum, The Wallflowers, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Imagine Dragons and many more.

The block party raises funds for the Basilica Landmark.

Full statement on the pause below:

"The 2024 Basilica Block Party at a new venue, Boom Island, was a success on many fronts and garnered great reviews from all who participated. Kudos to our staff, volunteers, and vendors for their hard work to create a memorable experience for all. In evaluating the event and our learnings, we are considering some new options and looking forward to an even brighter future in 2026. While these options are being evaluated, the Block Party will pause for 2025. We look forward to sharing plans for 2026 with you soon. "The Basilica Block Party has had a great history and legacy over the past thirty years in Minneapolis. I am excited to see what the future holds as we consider new possibilities and partnerships." -Fr. Daniel Griffith, Pastor and Rector, The Basilica of Saint Mary