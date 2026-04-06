Renovations underway at Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis

What a difference a day can make. One day after Easter, it was go time. It's the day - the renovations begin. The Basilica of St. Mary is getting a $45 million restoration.

Johan van Parys is director of ministries at the Basilica of St. Mary.

"If you don't look closely, you might say it's ok, but if you look a little closer, you see all the netting we have up. It's because plaster was falling," van Parys said. "The plaster in the ceiling needs help, the windows need help, the floors under the pews need help, the pews need help. The church needs help. It's time."

The building has been holding services since 1914 when Archbishop John Ireland commissioned a church, in honor of Mary, to be put in Minneapolis for all to attend.

"I think it's a place of prayer or of peace far beyond the Catholic community," van Parys said.

Soon, it will be more inviting than ever. Crews are removing and restoring every single pew, meticulously cleaning each stained glass, refurbishing the ceiling and scrubbing every single brick.

But it's a delicate balance.

"We do not want to over-restore because people have worshipped here for over a century, and that petina of worship, of prayer, we don't want to wash away. So, we want to make sure the prayers that have been spoken here will linger. I would say the biggest prayer is for safety and success," van Parys said.

The deadline is on Palm Sunday in March 2027.

There will be no weddings in the church this year. Officials will hold Mass as scheduled in the basement.