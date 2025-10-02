Statue of slain 10-year-old Barway Collins under repair after it was "pushed over," police say

Statue of boy murdered by father missing from Twin Cities park

The memorial statue for 10-year-old Barway Collins, which has stood in Becker Park in Crystal, Minnesota, for only about a year, is being repaired after it was "pushed over" earlier this summer, according to police.

Collins was murdered in 2015 by his father, Pierre Collins, who is now serving a 40-year prison sentence.

Police tell WCCO the statue's anchors were broken when it was knocked over, and no arrests have been made in that case.

"It is currently with the sculptor who is repairing it and making a more robust base for it," police said.

WCCO spoke last year with Barway Collins' mother, Karluah Owens, who said her son loved to play at Becker Park. She said the statue gives her and Barway Collins' siblings a place to feel his presence.

"I feel happy to see my son's memory will stay alive," Owens said.

This is the fourth instance of a public statue being damaged or stolen this year in Minnesota. In August, someone stole a bronze bust of Olympic gymnast Suni Lee from St. Paul's Phalen Regional Park. The granite plaque was later found in a nearby lake, but the bust is still missing.

In July, a statue of a soldier was stolen from Rush Point Store in Chisago County. It was brought back safely the next day and a suspect was arrested.

And in February, police arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him for stealing a bronze statue of author F. Scott Fitzgerald, which sat outside the former site of a school he had attended in St. Paul off Dale Street.