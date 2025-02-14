St. Paul man arrested and charged in stolen F. Scott Fitzgerald statue, police say

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the F. Scott Fitzgerald statue stolen from St. Paul earlier this month.

According to St. Paul police, the man is charged with one count of felony receiving stolen property.

An employee with Northern Metal Recycling allegedly called police Tuesday to report the man attempted to sell the bronze statue, which had been cut into pieces. Police say the employee was able to retrieve some of the pieces before the man left.

Investigators met with the scrap metal business and recovered parts of the statue.

The man was taken into custody Thursday on the 1100 block of McLean Avenue following the execution of a search warrant, police say. Authorities found a propane tank, blow torch and torch heads during the search.

Pieces of the statue are still missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

The statue was reported missing on Feb. 7 but may have been stolen as early as Feb. 3.

Fitzgerald was born on Laurel Avenue in St. Paul on Sept. 24, 1896, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. He attended St. Paul Academy on Dale Street North, which once sat where the stolen statue resided.

While meeting with Northern Metal Recycling, police also recovered a metal plaque and bird reported missing by Unity Church in St. Paul on Jan. 26.

