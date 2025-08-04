St. Paul police recover Suni Lee sculpture plaque, but bust still missing

Police in St. Paul are still looking for the thief who stole a sculpture meant to honor a hometown hero.

Officials say someone stole the bronze bust of Olympic gymnast Suni Lee from Phalen Regional Park last week. On Monday, police confirmed they had pulled the granite plaque from a nearby lake.

The artist behind the statue is Seexeng Lee, one of Suni Lee's family members. He says the theft happened on the two-year anniversary of the bust's unveiling.

"What are the odds?" said Seexeng Lee. "Then when the photo got to me my jaw dropped. I'm like, no, can it be?"

A brass statue of Suni Lee was unveiled at Lake Phalen in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2023. WCCO

Seexeng Lee had worked in secret to surprise Suni Lee with the piece two years ago. He hoped the statue would spark pride in the east side community she came from.

"I try so hard to to use art as a vehicle to capture that essence of community through Suni, and that's why it hurts when it's like no this piece is about Suni but it's not just about her it's about us," he said.

Seexeng Lee has ideas for what could come next. But he's still holding out hope police will find the original.

"I think all of us are still hoping for full recovery and nothing's damaged to it and we could put it back and make it better than before," he said.

St. Paul police are asking if anyone saw something to give them a call.

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 1, 2025.