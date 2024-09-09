Watch CBS News
1 dead in head-on crash in western Wisconsin, alcohol believed to be factor

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A 60-year-old man died on Friday evening after what officials believe was a drunken driving crash in western Wisconsin. 

According to the Barron County sheriff, deputies were called to a head-on crash just south of Haugen on Highway SS shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

One vehicle had rolled over and was in flames, while the other had stopped a quarter of a mile down the road. The man in the car that was on fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the car, a 39-year-old woman, was injured but refused medical treatment and was released.

Officials say the driver of the other car, a 45-year-old man from Rice Lake, was airlifted to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities believe his car crossed the center line and struck the car with the man and woman inside.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the sheriff's office says.

The crash is under investigation.

