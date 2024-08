BARRON, Wis. — A 28-year-old Chetek man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says it happened just east of Chetek at about 7:12 p.m.

Investigators believe the victim, identified as Zach Kahl, went through a stop sign and "due to speed lost control of the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.