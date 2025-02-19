New Minnesota bill aims to ban sale of "whippets" over concerns about teen use

A new bill working its way through Minnesota Legislature aims to ban the sale of nitrous oxide cannisters, also referred to as "whippets."

"The reason why the bill is before us is we've seen a trend across the country including here where folks are, especially young people, are purchasing cannisters of nitrous oxide and using it in a way that's not as intended — in a way that harms them," said Duckworth.

The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposal, which would make purchasing or selling whippets a misdemeanor. The bill will be considered in a larger package at the end of session.

Nitrous oxide has also been called "laughing gas," and can be used in certain medical settings, especially as an anesthetic during dental procedures.

The new bill will include some exemptions. For example, nitrous oxide may be legally purchased if it is going to be used as a treatment for a disease, condition, or injury by a licensed medical or dental practitioner, used by a manufacturer as part of a manufacturing process or industrial operation, used as a propellant in food preparation for restaurant, food service, or houseware products or used for automotive purposes.

According to the National Library of Medicine, nitrous oxide is the least potent inhalational anesthetic, causing minimal effects on respiration and hemodynamics, which involves how blood flows through the cardiovascular system.

When inhaled, nitrous oxide can cause a euphoric state. But when used in excess, it may lead to megaloblastic anemia with neurologic dysfunction, according to the National Library of Medicine. In rare cases, nitrous oxide toxicity can also result in degeneration of the spinal cord and death.

The ban comes on the heels of viral social media videos showing their recreational usage.