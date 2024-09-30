The "Galaxy Gas" trend whipping up controversy on social media

New Michigan laws to regulate whippets to into effect in June New Michigan laws to regulate whippets to into effect in June 02:09

"Galaxy Gas" is a new spin on an old drug — nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or by the nickname "whippets." Marketed in colorful cylinders as whipped cream chargers, with flavors including "mango smoothie" and "vanilla cupcake," these pressurized nitrous oxide products are intended to be sold for culinary use. Galaxy Gas is just one of many nitrous oxide brands, and on social media the name has become a catchall term for nitrous oxide products featured in hundreds of videos showing young people inhaling the gas to get high, with potentially dangerous consequences.

Dr. Madeline Renny, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, warned that even a single use of the gas could lead to significant health concerns or even prove fatal.

"There can be a range of symptoms, from headache, lightheadedness, palpitations, passing out and then, in some cases, death," Renny said. In the U.K., the 2023 death of a college student has been linked to nitrous oxide, BBC News reported.

The trend gained popularity online in recent months, as video game streamers, influencers and musicians featured nitrous oxide in their content. CBS News Confirmed found dozens of videos depicting people inhaling nitrous oxide on TikTok, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) with views in the hundreds of thousands. In some videos, the gas is inhaled as part of a challenge or social media dare. Other videos feature songs dedicated to the high from the gas.

Misuse of the gas has become so prevalent that several musicians, from rapper Lil' Gnar to singer SZA, have spoken out against it. SZA tweeted a warning that it causes brain cells to die and "is being MASS marketed to black children."

In response to concerns, some platforms have taken action to try to limit the spread of videos featuring people using Galaxy Gas. YouTube, which says it "doesn't allow content that encourages dangerous or illegal activities," has age-restricted some videos, and TikTok now sends those searching for #GalaxyGas to a warning and resources about substance abuse. But in reality, users can circumvent those restrictions by slightly adjusting the search terms. Searches for "Galaxy Gas" and slightly different wordings like "galaxy gass" and "nitrous gas" still show videos of people inhaling the products and there are still numerous unrestricted videos of people using the gas on YouTube.

Nitrous oxide gas is easily accessible

Various brands of nitrous oxide canisters can easily be bought online from major marketplaces including Walmart, Amazon and Ebay. But Megan Paquin, a spokesperson for the company that makes Galaxy Gas, told CBS News that sales were stopped on Sept. 19, "out of an abundance of caution due to the social media trend," and a number of major online retailers now list it as out of stock.

Though most stores require users to be over 18 to order them, they've still made their way into the hands of many teens.

Nationally, more than 25 million people over the age of 12 may have tried inhalants, according to a survey from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. And data shows adolescents from 12-17 more commonly use whippets than those who are 18 and older.

Renny called the wave of social media accessible to younger kids alarming, saying young people often have a lower perception of the risk and that a product's packaging may inspire them to try it.

"Any time there are bright colors or designs that are appealing to youths, that's going to make them want to try something more," said Renny. "Whereas if something was boring, someone might not be as interested in using it."

The Food and Drug Administration regulates nitrous oxide as a food product, considering it to be generally recognized as safe to consume properly when of suitable purity. Misuse of the gas is considered a crime in many states.

Who owns Galaxy Gas?

According to records obtained by CBS News, Galaxy Gas, LLC was founded in 2021 and registered to Khalil Amor, who is also listed as co-owner of a chain of smoke and vape shops that boasts more than 65 locations. After the product began to trend on social media, Galaxy Gas placed a disclaimer on its website warning that it is illegal to use their products as an inhalant.

"While Galaxy Gas has been the focus of many news reports and social media videos, many of the videos show individuals misusing other, unrelated nitrous oxide products. Galaxy Gas is neither the only nor the largest nitrous oxide brand," Paquin said.

The nitrous tanks featured in online videos come in large sizes, some exceeding 1 liter, which could provide thousands of servings of whipped cream if used for culinary purposes. When asked in what situation someone would need that much whipped cream, Paquin stated the product was sold in vape and sex shops because it was intended as an "erotic culinary lubricant" and that some people may require that much for their purposes.

What to do in an emergency

In an emergency situation, if a person suspected of using inhalants is unconscious, Renny says the first step is to administer CPR and then to call 911 for assistance.

Another important preventative measure is simply to have open conversations with young people about the trends they encounter online.

"Physicians, schools and parents can all be involved," said Renny. "Especially in light of social media trends that we know have been dangerous."

The crackdown on Galaxy Gas and other nitrous oxide content only came after multiple calls for change from celebrities, influencers and parents. As dangerous social media trends continue to emerge online, parents and medical professionals will have to remain vigilant and look out for potentially harmful information on the apps kids use daily.

