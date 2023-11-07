Baby giraffe born at St. Paul's Como Zoo on Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul is welcoming the addition of a not-yet-named baby giraffe.

The giraffe was born Monday and is the third calf born to 7-year-old Zinnia. The zoo says the calf was born at 8:09 p.m. and was already standing next to its mother by 8:50 p.m. There has yet to be confirmation on the giraffe's gender, weight or height.

"Como's animal care team is allowing Zinnia and baby time to bond behind-the-scenes," the zoo said in a release.

Como is thrilled to announce the birth of a baby giraffe!

The as-yet-unnamed baby was born on Monday, November 6. Como’s animal care team is allowing Zinnia and baby time to bond behind-the-scenes. The baby will likely make its public debut in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/JYrbaGoP2H — Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) November 7, 2023

The new addition means the zoo's herd has increased to four members: Zinnia, Clover, Skeeter and the new calf.

The baby giraffe is expected to make its public debut in the "next few weeks," according to the zoo.

The zoo says the birth is a result of a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan, which is coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

In March, the zoo lost its "beloved" 23-year-old female giraffe, named Daisy. The zoo says Daisy suffered from severe degenerative arthritis, which can be crippling for large animals like giraffes who spend most of the day on their feet. Daisy was euthanized when her quality of life steadily declined, the zoo said.

Daisy arrived at the zoo in 2003 when she was 3 years old, and has had eight calves in her lifetime.

