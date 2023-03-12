Como Zoo announces death of "beloved" 23-year-old giraffe, Daisy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Como Zoo on Friday announced the death of Daisy, the zoo's "beloved" 23-year-old female giraffe.

The zoo says Daisy suffered from severe degenerative arthritis, which can be crippling for large animals like giraffes who spend most of the day on their feet.

"Daisy was a strong, beautiful matriarch - quick to judge and slow to accept her human coworkers," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar. "She was a fierce and protective mother who would do anything to keep her calves safe. She was an extraordinary ambassador for giraffes, helping us connect visitors to her wild counterparts by telling her story."

Daisy was euthanized early Thursday morning, a decision made after her quality of life had steadily declined, the zoo said.

Daisy arrived at the zoo in 2003 when she was 3 years old, and has had eight calves in her lifetime.

The remaining giraffes at Como Zoo are a female, Clover, and a male, Skeeter.