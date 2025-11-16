Man, 20, sentenced to 3 years' probation for role in assault on Twin Cities high school basketball player

A judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to three years' probation for his role in an assault during a Twin Cities high school basketball game.

Ayub Ali pleaded guilty in September to second-degree assault and second-degree riot for the Jan. 28 attack.

Four others, then between the ages of 16 and 19, were also charged in the assault that took place at Robbinsdale Cooper High School during a game against Fridley High School.

According to the criminal complaint, Ali, Yahya Khanyare, Dursa Mohamed and two others drove to the game together, brought weapons into the gym and attacked the victim, who was sitting on the visiting team's bench.

Charges say Khanyare hit the victim with a tire iron, while others punched and tried to stab the boy. Ali allegedly served as a lookout during the attack.

After the assault, the five suspects tried to flee in their vehicle, with Mohamed as the driver, according to the complaint. The vehicle crashed and all five were arrested.

So far, two other suspects have been convicted in connection with the assault.